11 August 2016Trademarks

Dubai launches electronic trademark infringement portal

Dubai’s government has launched an electronic intellectual property gateway, which is claimed to be the first of its kind in the region.

The Department of Economic Development (DED) said the gateway will enable users to file and receive complaints on trademark infringement through the DED’s website.

The gateway, launched by the Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector in the DED, automates all procedures relating to infringement issues.

Mohammed Al i Rashed Lootah, CEO of the CCCP, said: “The DED is keen to provide advanced services for improved satisfaction and convenience of investors and businessmen.

“The IP gateway ensures added value for trademark owners, law firms, IP agencies and dealers as applicants will be able to file a complaint and get the case file opened electronically within ten minutes from anywhere in the world.”

The portal will start receiving complaints by September 2016.

Trademarks
Louis Vuitton signs anti-counterfeiting agreement with Dubai government
20 July 2016   Luxury brand Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy has teamed up with Dubai’s Department of Economic Development to improve awareness of and clamp down on counterfeiting.


