US officials make ‘one of biggest’ ever counterfeit raids

US officials have carried out what is claimed to be one of the largest ever counterfeiting raids in the nation after a warehouse containing “millions” of fake clothes was discovered.

An eviction warrant at a warehouse in the New Cassel area of Nassau County, New York led to the discovery of counterfeits which had an estimated street value of more than $1 million.

The operation was carried out by Nassau County Police.

The warehouse’s leasee, Guosheng Hu, 42, of Queens, was arrested at the warehouse after the raid on June 16. Hu was charged with second-degree counterfeiting.

Three thousand boxes stuffed with hoodies, boots and coats that had been shipped from abroad were found. The products were fitted with fake labels and brand logos in the warehouse.

Among the fake labels were Under Armour, True Religion and Polo.

Madeline Singas, Nassau County district attorney, said: “This was an elaborate operation and the warehouse has expensive embroidery machines capable of producing thousands and thousands of counterfeit merchandise.”

Ed Mangano, Nassau County executive, said it was one of the “largest counterfeit manufacturing busts” in the US.