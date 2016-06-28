US officials seize fake clothing and drugs in California

Officials from US Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have seized “hundreds” of boxes of counterfeit drugs and clothing after a raid in California.

The counterfeits were recovered on Tuesday, June 21, after seven search warrants were carried out in the Sacramento area.

Investigators from HSI and various Californian law enforcement agencies discovered the counterfeits along with more than $10,000 in cash.

The enforcement follows a month long investigation into the suspected sale of illegal foreign prescription medications, over-the-counter pharmaceuticals, and counterfeit clothing by a Sacramento couple and their son.

The goods were found at the family’s home and at three businesses, Fashion Moda, Victoria’s Health Products and Elena’s Health Products.

Fiona Ma, chair of the Board of Equalization in California, a public agency charged with tax administration and fee collection, said: “I want to thank the hardworking agents and investigators who spent months of painstaking work in shutting down these illegal operations.”