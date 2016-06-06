Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren fakes seized in Romania and Hungary

Romanian and Hungarian customs authorities have seized fake Louis Vuitton, Adidas, and Disney products after raids intended to clamp down on counterfeits.

According to Eastern European law firm Petošević, officials in Romania seized bags, watches and wallets that infringed trademarks belonging to Disney, Louis Vuitton and Ralph Lauren, as well as several others.

In Hungary, officials seized counterfeit clothing bearing marks including ‘Star Wars’, ‘Adidas’ and ‘Ralph Lauren’ as well as jerseys using trademarks belonging to football teams FC Barcelona and AC Milan.

The fakes had an estimated value of around €214,000 ($243,000).

In Romania, the counterfeits were seized at the port of Constanta, in the south of the county. The goods originated in China and were intended for the Romanian market.

Romanian police authorities also inspected a shopping centre in capital city Bucharest where products were withdrawn from the market due to improper labelling.

In Hungary, customs authorities seized the counterfeits while inspecting a delivery truck near the town of Artand on the Hungary-Romania border.

The seizures took place throughout May.