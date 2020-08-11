Subscribe
istock-496777728_wldavies
11 August 2020TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Laos and Uganda join TMclass

The IP department at the  Ministry of Science and Technology of Laos and the Uganda Registration Services Bureau ( URSB) have joined TMclass.

TMclass is an international IP tool for classifying and registering goods and services, which is managed by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and national IP offices, collectively known as the  European Union Intellectual Property Network.

Laos joined yesterday, August 10, while the URSB joined on August 3 and will also be a member of  Design Class, which helps brand owners search and translate product indications needed to apply for design protection.

TMclass enables a user to search for and classify the terms for goods and services needed to apply for trademark protection. It also offers translation in 44 languages along with a verification service, while DesignClass facilitates the search and translation of product descriptions in 28 languages.

These latest additions bring the total number of national and regional IP offices, including the:  African Regional Intellectual Property Organization,  Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuelle,  World Intellectual Property Office and EUIPO, in the tool to 82. The URSB’s participation brings the total number of IP offices using DesignClass to 37.

The integration of Laos in TMclass is a result of the  ARISE Plus Intellectual Property Rights, a programme that supports regional integration through IP cooperation, and which is funded by the European Union and implemented by the EUIPO.

Both IP offices will now use and accept the list of terms from the harmonised database of goods and services in TMclass, and Uganda will use the list of terms from the harmonised database of product indications (HDBPI) in DesignClass.

There are now 11 non-EU IP offices in TMclass and 10 in DesignClass which use and accept terms from these harmonised databases. The EUIPO has said that the adoption of HDB and HDBPI by URSB results from a EU funded project called  Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) Action for Africa (AfrIPI), which is directed by the European Commission and executed by the EUIPO.

You can find out more at  www.tmdn.org and  http://euipo.europa.eu/ec2 and  http://euipo.europa.eu/designclass.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
The Dominican Republic and Saint Kitts and Nevis join TMclass
28 July 2020   The National Industrial Property Office of the Dominican Republic (ONAPI) and the IP Office of Saint Kitts and Nevis (IPOSKN) have joined TMclass,
Patents
Brazil joins Madrid System, reveals patent backlog plan
4 July 2019   Brazil has announced two measures aimed at reducing the bureaucracy, costs and duration of trademark and patent processes.
Copyright
Africa’s first IP cooperation project approves GI registration
8 September 2020   AfrIPI—the first-ever African cooperation project focusing on IP rights—has discussed and approved its overall plan and future activities, which includes its support of the registration of geographical indications in Africa and the EU.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges