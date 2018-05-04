Subscribe
istock-498615552-simonkr
4 May 2018Trademarks

Kendall Jenner served with pizza trademark infringement claim

Reality star Kendall Jenner has been handed a trademark infringement claim over the name of her internet radio programme.

California-based Robert Karageuzian, founder of a collective of graffiti artists known as ‘ Pizzaboyzzz’, filed the suit against Jenner and New York-based DJ Daniel Chetrit at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York yesterday, April 3.

‘Pizzaboyzzz’ is in the business of manufacturing clothing, decorative pins and various other products using the ‘Pizzaboyzzz’ trademark since 2015.

The collective was founded in 2013 and soon established a following for its graffiti-inspired art pieces, the suit claimed, before launching pizza-themed stickers and other collectable items in 2014. A year later, the collective launched its own online store.

In conjunction with the merchandise, Karageuzian has been operating an Instagram account under the brand. The account currently has an international following of over 47,000.

Jenner and Chetrit have allegedly been using the name ‘Pizzaboys’ in relation to an internet radio programme, Instagram account and apparel that are “directly competitive” with the plaintiff’s trademark.

The suit claimed that the defendants filed two intent-to-use trademark applications for ‘Pizzaboys’, relating to clothing and an online radio show.

“Already, the internet is rife with complaints by customers who are confused by the nearly identical marks, particularly in view of the defendants’ efforts,” claimed the plaintiff. He said that Jenner’s use of the name specifically targets his audience by exploiting his “unique themes” and content.

According to Karageuzian, consumer confusion will only intensify and his brand will suffer irreparable injury without any judicial intervention.

In 2016 the defendants were pictured in New York wearing ‘Pizza Boys’ apparel while handing out boxes of Joe’s Pizza.

The claim said that the official Joe’s Pizza Instagram account even linked the image to the plaintiff’s Instagram account, causing confusion among the plaintiff’s and defendants’ fans.

In March this year, the defendants launched their own ‘Pizza Boys’ Instagram account where they used the platform to announce the launch of their radio show. The lawsuit claimed that they also have ‘Pizzaboys’ apparel in stock that they intend on selling.

Karageuzian is seeking injunctive relief, coupled with monetary damages.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories

DeLorean TM claim against makeup brand concludes

Victory for El Corte Inglés at EU court

Latham and Watkins welcomes ex-CIA engineer as partner

Sports brands battle as Nike accuses Puma of patent infringement

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Dismissal requested in Tupac image copyright suit
6 April 2018   A photographer who accused reality TV personalities Kendall and Kylie Jenner of using his copyright-protected image of late rapper Tupac Shakur has asked for the case to be dismissed.
Trademarks
Kardashian perfume stinks of TM infringement, says marketing company
20 July 2018   Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has found herself at the centre of yet another IP lawsuit in the US, this time centring on her latest line of perfumes.
Trademarks
Kendal Jenner’s 818 Tequila accused of copying rival
18 February 2022   Kendal Jenner’s “818 Tequila” brand has been sued by the owner of the Texas-based “512 Tequila” brand for “blatantly” copying its branding.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown