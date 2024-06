Mast-Jägermeister has filed a trademark opposition suit against US-based professional basketball team the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mast-Jägermeister filed its suit at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Thursday, December 8.

The liqueur company brought its suit after the basketball team filed a trademark for an illustrated drawing of the term ‘Milwaukee Bucks’ at the USPTO in April last year.

Mast-Jägermeister produces Jägermeister, an alcoholic digestif made with 56 herbs and spices.