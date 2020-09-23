Subscribe
23 September 2020
Sarah Morgan

INTA unveils WIPO and Disney keynotes for annual meeting

The World Intellectual Property Organization’s (WIPO) incoming director general and a former Disney vice president will deliver keynote addresses during the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual meeting later this year.

Daren Tang, who will take up the helm of WIPO in October, is the former chief executive of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore. He will lead WIPO for a term of six years, marking the first time a Singaporean will lead a UN agency, and WIPO’s first director general from Asia.

Tang has prioritised the need to build an “inclusive, balanced, vibrant, and forward-looking global IP ecosystem” and, to do so, he plans to provide more support to developing and least developed countries and build a culture of “strong governance, diversity, mutual respect, passion, effectiveness, and financial prudence within the organisation”.

Duncan Wardle, former vice president of innovation and creativity at The Walt Disney Company, will also deliver a keynote.

Wardle and his former team at Disney helped Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Parks to innovate, creating magical new story lines and experiences for consumers around the globe.

The recurring Ted X speaker brings this experience to audiences using a unique approach to ‘Design Thinking’, helping people capture unlikely connections and leading to fresh thinking and disruptive ideas.

Both keynotes will take place during the INTA annual meeting and leadership meeting’s opening ceremonies on Monday, November 16, between 9:30 am–11:00 am (EST).

Register for the meeting today to save your virtual seat and learn how these industry leaders have ignited cultures of innovation in a variety of environments to bring about transformative and meaningful change,” said INTA. “In this time of constantly evolving disruptive technologies and unexpected global challenges, find out how innovation can help you lead the way.”

Influential Women in IP
INTA: Leading on and off the court
9 September 2020   Earlier this year, the International Trademark Association focused on championing and advancing women’s leadership in IP. WIPR spoke to its president, Ayala Deutsch, to find out more.
Copyright
WIPO appoints IPOS chief as next leader
11 May 2020   Daren Tang, the current head of the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore, has officially been appointed to lead the World Intellectual Property Organization.
Copyright
Disney settles copyright suit with ‘Predator’ writers
14 January 2022   Disney has agreed to drop a copyright lawsuit with two brothers who had written the screenplay for the 1987 action film ‘Predator’.


