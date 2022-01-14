Subscribe
shutterstock_1341385184_marko_aliaksandr
14 January 2022CopyrightAlex Baldwin

Disney settles copyright suit with ‘Predator’ writers

Disney has agreed to drop a copyright lawsuit with two brothers who had written the screenplay for the 1987 action film ‘Predator’.

James and John Thomas co-wrote a screenplay titled “Hunters” in 1984, which was later acquired by 20th Century Fox in 1986 and adapted into the first “Predator” film.

The two brothers looked to terminate 20th Century’s (now Disney’s) rights to the “Predator” licence under Section 203 of the US Copyright Act, which allows the creator of a copyrighted work to terminate the transfer of rights and regain ownership generally 35 years after the date of grant.

They served 20th Century a copyright termination notice in 2016. In response, the media company pointed out that the work was made “for hire” and therefore not terminable and the effective termination date was inconsistent with the timing specified.

The Thomas brothers then served another termination notice in 2021, specifying a termination date of June 2022.

This prompted Disney to launch a lawsuit against the two brothers, claiming that two of the copyright termination notices were “premature and invalid” and sought a declaration that their termination notices were invalid.

But in December, the two parties had announced their intent to settle the dispute out of court, which was followed by a joint stipulation for dismissal with prejudice submitted on Wednesday, January 12.

The US District Court for the Central District of California granted the motion in an order handed down Thursday, January 13.

Both parties will bear their own attorney fees, costs and expenses.

This settlement follows developments in a separate dispute involving Disney, in which scriptwriter's Lee Alfred II and Ezequiel Martinez claim that the company used their original screenplay as the basis for the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

In this case, the California court refused Disney’s summary judgment bid on the issue, holding that the case should be tried before a jury.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Singapore outlines IP amendments bill

Trademark Modernization Act: a year of ‘brand housekeeping’ ahead

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Patents
Marvel suits up to win back comic book characters
27 September 2021   Marvel has launched a slew of countersuits against a consortium of ex-Marvel writers and artists to win back copyrights to some of its most recognisable characters, including Spider-Man, Iron Man and Thor.
Trademarks
INTA unveils WIPO and Disney keynotes for annual meeting
23 September 2020   The World Intellectual Property Organization’s incoming director general and a former Disney vice president will deliver keynote addresses during the International Trademark Association’s annual meeting later this year.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright
Motorola sued over wireless power transfer tech in smartphones