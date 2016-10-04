Subscribe
4 October 2016Trademarks

INTA to open representative office in Chile

The International Trademark Association (INTA) is due to open a Latin America representative office in Chile.

Earlier this month, at a meeting in Beijing INTA’s board of directors approved the establishment of a Latin America representative office.

The office will be based in Santiago, Chile and will be officially opened in early 2017.

Along with its members in Latin America, INTA will also serve those in the Caribbean, as well as those abroad who are looking to expand their operations in these markets.

Further, the aims of the office are to create enhanced policy engagement, increase educational programming, and develop stronger relations with local and regional trademark offices and associations.

INTA’s 750- plus member organisations in Latin America and the Caribbean make up 11% of the association’s total membership.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, CEO at INTA, said: “A significant number of high-level international organisations have offices in Santiago and it’s a good location for an organisation such as INTA to establish an office. From this office we will be well-positioned to serve our members throughout the region.”

