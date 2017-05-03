Subscribe
3 May 2017Trademarks

INTA opens regional office in Chile

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has opened its representative office in Santiago, Chile for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

INTA released a statement yesterday, May 2, officially announcing the new office.

The association aims to develop stronger relations with national trademark offices, governments, legislators and associations, and support policies that advocate for protection of trademarks, economic growth and consumer protection.

INTA also said that it would provide increased educational programming, and strengthen ties with trademark owners and members throughout the region.

According to the association, the launch of the new office comes at an “opportune” time for the region, which is experiencing “considerable development” in global trade, continued economic growth and increased filing of trademark registrations.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, CEO of INTA, said: “International expansion is a strategic priority for INTA. The establishment of our Latin America and Caribbean representative office brings INTA closer to fulfilling our objectives.

“We look forward to closer interaction with our members, and to enhanced policy engagement throughout the region, on a variety of issues, including brand restrictions, counterfeiting and harmonisation.”

