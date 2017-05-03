INTA opens regional office in Chile

The International Trademark Association (INTA) has opened its representative office in Santiago, Chile for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

INTA released a statement yesterday, May 2, officially announcing the new office.

The association aims to develop stronger relations with national trademark offices, governments, legislators and associations, and support policies that advocate for protection of trademarks, economic growth and consumer protection.

INTA also said that it would provide increased educational programming, and strengthen ties with trademark owners and members throughout the region.

According to the association, the launch of the new office comes at an “opportune” time for the region, which is experiencing “considerable development” in global trade, continued economic growth and increased filing of trademark registrations.

Etienne Sanz de Acedo, CEO of INTA, said: “International expansion is a strategic priority for INTA. The establishment of our Latin America and Caribbean representative office brings INTA closer to fulfilling our objectives.

“We look forward to closer interaction with our members, and to enhanced policy engagement throughout the region, on a variety of issues, including brand restrictions, counterfeiting and harmonisation.”

Cartier preempts legal action over Drive watches

HGF promotes five to partner

George Lucas foundation hits out in TM claim

IP unjustified threats bill receives Royal Assent

Eagles sue Hotel California over TM infringement

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox