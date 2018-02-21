INTA highlights 2017 achievements in annual report

Last year was a busy one for the International Trademark Association (INTA)—including opening a representative office, hosting a record-breaking annual meeting and launching its 2018-2021 strategic plan.

In its annual report, released yesterday, February 20, the association outlined its key achievements in 2017.

INTA held 121 events, including meetings, conferences, workshops, seminars and roundtables, across 14 countries last year. And there were more than 15,000 attendees from 146 countries at those events.

Its most popular event was the 139th Annual Meeting, which took place in Barcelona, Spain. It was the largest ever INTA event, with 10,104 people attending.

During the event, INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo discussed the key aims of the association’s strategic plan.

The new plan has three core strategic directions: promoting the value of trademarks and brands, reinforcing consumer trust, and embracing innovation and change.

Also in May, INTA opened its representative office in Santiago, Chile for the Latin America and Caribbean region.

“For INTA, it was a pivotal year—one in which we wrapped up the 2014–2017 strategic plan, with accomplishments in all key areas, including protection of trademarks, communications, international expansion, and member satisfaction,” said INTA’s leadership.

INTA’s total members represent more than 31,000 professionals from 191 countries. In 2017, the association had a 91% retention rate and added nearly 300 members.

