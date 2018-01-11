Subscribe
INTA elects 2018 president

The International Trademark Association ( INTA) has elected Tish Berard as president and chair of its board of directors.

Berard, who has been on INTA’s board since 2011, previously served as vice president and general counsel for Boston-based online diamond retailer Hearts on Fire Company, and is now the company’s INTA designee.

“I am honoured to partner with INTA as we work toward prioritising the key directions of our new strategic plan, while remaining laser focused on our mission to strengthen trademark protection, achieve harmonisation of trademark laws, and continue advocacy for effective enforcement mechanisms around the world,” explained Berard.

INTA’s 2018-2021 strategic plan will see it focus on promoting the value of trademarks and brands, while reinforcing consumer trust and embracing innovation and change. You can read more about the plan in an interview with INTA CEO Etienne Sanz de Acedo, here.

One of Berard’s aims is to develop trademark protection for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). To achieve this, she has put together a task force to investigate what it’s like to be an SME in different geographical locations, to analyse SMEs’ interest in IP and to find ways to successfully communicate the importance of IP.

“We are delighted that Ms Berard will help usher in a new era of innovation and change as we seek to amplify safety and security for consumers and promote the important role that trademarks and brands play in the global economy,” said Sanz de Acedo.

Also taking office in 2018 are president-elect David Lossignol; vice president Ayala Deutsch; vice president Tiki Dare; treasurer Zeeger Vink; secretary Jomarie Fredericks; and counsel Anna Carboni.

Berard takes over from Joe Ferretti, vice-president and chief counsel, global trademarks for PepsiCo, who was the 2017 INTA president.

