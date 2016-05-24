Subscribe
fer-gregory-shutterstock-com-3
24 May 2016Trademarks

INTA 2016: One-word movies and ‘counting your money in hell’

The increasing trend of using one word to name a film or TV programme title is making trademark clearance harder, the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual meeting has heard.

Speaking in a session yesterday, May 24, at the conference in Orlando, Bryce Coughlin, senior IP counsel at Fox Entertainment Group, gave TV series “Empire”, which is made by his company, as one example.

Coughlin was joined by representatives from HBO, Amazon and Turner Broadcasting System on the panel, named “Entertainment Industry Breakout: Brands and the Changing Face of Entertainment Content”.

While discussing trademark clearance, Coughlin said that in some jurisdictions titles of films and TV programmes are not protectable by trademarks so, compared to the US, there are different risk profiles and filing strategies required.

Dana Brown Northcott, general counsel, intellectual property at Amazon, added that one challenge for a global company is that “you miss the window between domestic and international launch” because all jurisdictions have to be cleared at the same time.

“It’s critical to educate the business,” she added.

The discussion moved on to how content companies navigate the tension between strongly protecting their trademarks and possibly alienating their fans.

Todd Williams, senior counsel at Turner, said trying to find the balance is critical, noting that his “guiding principle to come back to” is a trademark’s core function of protecting consumers from confusion.

He added that “you have to accept that fans are going to engage in ways they didn’t before” so brands have a lower level of control. However, he said when they do choose to enforce their marks, “think about how you’re going to pursue”.

When it comes to enforcement, Judy McCool, senior vice president, legal affairs at HBO, said she prefers to start with a phone call but that it doesn’t work in certain jurisdictions, making things more complicated.

Warning of the dangers of aggressive enforcement, she recalled a story from the 1990s when she worked in private practice for one client, a musician she wouldn’t name. After being asked to send multiple cease-and-desist letters even for seemingly minor infractions, she found herself at a function where her husband overheard people saying that “Judy McCool can count her money in hell”.

The INTA conference finishes today, May 25.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
INTA 2016: Wednesday roundup
25 May 2016   All of the most important stories from Wednesday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute