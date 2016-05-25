INTA 2016: Wednesday roundup

All of the most important stories from Wednesday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.

.sucks pokes fun at Donald Trump with urinal stunt

Those using the restrooms at the Orange County Convention Center this week may have noticed the familiar face of Donald Trump staring up at them from the basin of the urinals.

Urinal screens have been placed by Vox Populi, the registry behind the .sucks domain, in urinals in restrooms across the centre encouraging delegates to visit the domain www.donaldtrump.sucks.