25 May 2016

INTA 2016: Wednesday roundup

All of the most important stories from Wednesday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.

.sucks pokes fun at Donald Trump with urinal stunt

Those using the restrooms at the Orange County Convention Center this week may have noticed the familiar face of Donald Trump staring up at them from the basin of the urinals.

Urinal screens have been placed by Vox Populi, the registry behind the .sucks domain, in urinals in restrooms across the centre encouraging delegates to visit the domain  www.donaldtrump.sucks.

Trademarks
INTA 2016: Why TTAB judges are not ‘high fiving’ each other
25 May 2016   It is not true that judges at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) were ‘high fiving’ each other following the US Supreme Court’s decision in B&B Hardware v Hargis Industries, the board’s chief judge has said.
Trademarks
INTA 2016: Food and alcohol ‘heading down same road’ as cigarettes, says BAT
25 May 2016   A lawyer at tobacco company British American Tobacco (BAT) has said alcohol and food deemed to be unhealthy are “going down the same route” as tobacco, in a discussion centred around plain packaging laws.
Copyright
Setting sail and sipping martinis: reception roundup from Tuesday night at INTA
25 May 2016   WIPR headed to The Bahamas on Tuesday evening, the penultimate night at the International Trademark Association’s annual conference in Orlando. Read on to find out which receptions we attended on what was our fourth night of attending post-conference parties.


Trade secrets
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
21 June 2024

Trade secrets
Virgin Galactic can use contested trade secrets to develop ‘mothership’
21 June 2024
Trademarks
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
14 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024

