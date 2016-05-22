Subscribe
rawpixel-com-shutterstock-com-trademark-
22 May 2016Trademarks

INTA 2016: JPO reveals non-traditional trademarks boom

The Japan Patent Office (JPO) has seen an influx of non-traditional trademarks being filed at the office, the International Trademark Association (INTA) has heard.

Speaking during an open session today, May 22, at this year’s annual meeting in Orlando, representatives from the JPO revealed some of the figures for filings of non-traditional marks at the office since it enabled different types of marks to be registered.

As of April 1, 2015, JPO applicants have been able to register non-traditional marks including sounds, colours and holograms.

On April 30, 2016, 1,291 non-traditional marks had been registered, including 491 sounds and 477 colours.

The session, a chance for delegates to hear updates on the JPO’s activities, also included an update on the JPO’s efforts to increase collaboration with other IP offices and make Japanese businesses aware of the danger of counterfeits.

One way the JPO is increasing collaboration is through its membership of the TM5 Group, a coalition made up of the world’s five biggest IP offices: the JPO, the State Intellectual Property Office in China, the Korean Intellectual Property Office, the US Patent and Trademark Office and the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

TM5 has introduced 13 projects that it is working on, the meeting heard, including one whereby the offices “exchange information and opinion” on bad-faith trademark filings and another on searching for image trademarks at the offices.

A report on bad-faith filings is due to be published before the end of March next year, the JPO said.

Last year, the JPO also conducted a survey into counterfeits. Out of 4,090 companies surveyed, 896 responded to say they were damaged by counterfeiting.

The JPO’s booth at the exhibition hall will be showing some genuine and counterfeit products for delegates to assess.

The INTA annual meeting runs until Wednesday, May 25.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
INTA 2016: Monday roundup
23 May 2016   All of the most important stories from Monday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act