Subscribe
prathan-chorruangsak-shutterstock-com-1
24 May 2016Trademarks

INTA 2016: Customers and ‘overzealous’ partners keep Uber up at night

Maintaining the integrity of customer relationships and communicating with “overzealous” partners are the two things that keep Uber IP paralegal Mooni Patel up at night.

He was speaking in a session today, May 24, called “Transportation/Hospitality Industry Breakout: Yours, Mine and Ours—IP Issues in the New Sharing Economy”, at the International Trademark Association’s (INTA) annual conference in Orlando.

Noting that communicating with people who may be overzealously using the Uber brand is an “everyday occurrence”, he said “we have to really protect our own brand and be vigilant to avoid dilution and genericism, which is one of the trickiest things”.

If, like this writer, you are an avid user of Uber (he recently received a message that he had travelled 141 miles, or 23.5 times around London’s Hyde Park, in one year), you will know why the taxi app is so convenient and reliable.

The session at INTA was one of the more interactive panel discussions of the conference, with host Sally Abel of law firm Fenwick & West kicking off by dressing up in a fluorescent t-shirt and red hat as a fictional “D’LIVR” driver. Not wanting the panellists to feel left out, she soon dished out hats for them to wear.

She described the fictional app as “offering virtual assistant services to help you plan, perform and prosper from your INTA annual meeting. The Uber of virtual concierge services for all your needs”.

The discussion moved on to the Pinterest v Pintrips case from 2015, in which Pinterest took aim at a US travel-planning company for alleged trademark infringement. The US District Court for the Northern District of California ruled against Pinterest and said Pintrips did not need to change its name.

Patel said the decision highlighted that courts are taking into account the complexity of offerings in the travel industry.

He then explained that a “really important” issue is the regulatory requirements for trademark use, especially with independent contractors using the brand’s mark.

Patel added that airports sometimes require certain designated pick-up/drop-off areas to be clearly marked, subject to their own discretion, so “they use our mark as they see fit”. Following a rebrand, “we have to interact with airports to update it and generally they’re not good at updating things”.

Someone from the audience asked Patel for an update on a recent case from Florida where Uber lost a trademark infringement dispute against another transport company called Uber Promotions. In February, Judge Mark Waller at the US District Court for the Northern District of Florida ordered Uber to stop using the name UberEVENTS in Alachua County, a region near the city of Gainesville.

Despite the unfavourable result, Patel, who said he could not really comment because the case is pending, did say that the judge is “very unique and cerebral, and he appreciates the fine nuances of the case and I was quite impressed with it”.

The INTA conference runs until tomorrow, May 25.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

article
INTA 2016: Wednesday roundup
25 May 2016   All of the most important stories from Wednesday at the International Trademark Association's annual conference 2016.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute