3 May 2015Trademarks

INTA 2015: J. Scott Evans urges lawyers to 'think outside the box'

The role of trademark practioners has evolved and they should "think outside of the box", according to J. Scott Evans, the 2015 president of the International Trademark Association (INTA).

Evans was addressing the audience today (May 3) as part of the opening ceremony at INTA's annual meeting in San Diego.

He said trademark professionals are important brand ambassadors and that successful companies in the digital age take a holistic approach to brands.

He added: "The role of the trademark practitioner has evolved. Trademark practitioners need to think holistically about our brands and think of the roles consumers play.

"We need to be effective brand managers.

"We need to take a second look at the decisions we make; we need to think outside of the box." Evans was speaking after INTA's chief executive Etienne Sanz de Acedo, who said that tomorrow the association will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines.

He explained: "We need to build bridges with IP and non IP associations, and within the association. We need a specific plan to build bridges."

Saying that internationalisation is the top priority for INTA, he noted that "we need to be truly global", explaining that Asia (including India and China) is of particular importance.

INTA, he said, also needs to maintain a strong presence in the US, including by interacting with the White House and "educating" Congressmen and women.

The annual conference runs from May 2 to 6.

