Subscribe
shutterstock-43028179-web
Photo: 43028179 / Shutterstock.com
12 May 2014Trademarks

INTA 2014: The battle between brands and private labels

In-house counsel at Mars and Red Bull today, May 12, urged trademark owners to “act quickly” when trying to enforce rights on private-label products.

Speaking at the annual INTA meeting in Hong Kong, the increasing difficulties of how and when to enforce rights on private labels, those that are sold using another company's brand name, were discussed.

Ann Chen, legal counsel for multinational confectionery and beverage company Mars International, said failure to act quickly on potential infringements and look-a-like products would be detrimental to brand owners.

“The longer you leave it, the harder it will be to distinguish yourself and stop other competitors from copying your brand. Once you allow one, you allow a lot,” Chen said.

One option used successfully to Mars's benefit when tackling an infringing product was obtaining an ex parte injunction.

Chen pointed to a Dutch product called Choco Crunchies, small round circles of chocolate in red packaging, that she said infringed Mars's established Malteser brand.

“Through the use of an ex parte injunction, obtained in Germany, we were able to get them to change the packaging,” Chen said.

Jorge Casals, legal counsel for energy drink Red Bull's European division, said “more and more” companies were offering their own private labels as well as products belonging to established brands.

“Often these products will imitate the market leader,” said Casals who added that taking a “direct and friendly” approach would be more likely to be successful.

“Find out who is the responsible legal counsel and go straight to them,” said Casals, adding that right holders should provide “convincing” third-party material, including consumer surveys and examples of previous amicable solutions to support the initial warning letter.

INTA runs from May 10 to May14.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act