24 November 2015Trademarks

India proposes fee hike as part of trademark shake-up

India’s government has proposed revising the country’s trademark rules, including a 100% rise in filing fees.

The new draft rules were published on November 19 by India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Among the changes is an increase in official fees from 4,000 INR ($60) to 8,000 INR to register a trademark in one class.

An additional 10% will be added onto the fees if the trademark application and forms are submitted physically, not electronically.

For example, a standard trademark application covering one class would cost 8,000 INR if filed electronically, but 8,800 INR if filed physically.

The number of forms used for filing various applications has been simplified and consolidated to allow for fewer forms, according to the draft.

Other amendments contained in the draft are powers given to India’s registrar of trademarks to determine whether a trademark should be afforded “well-known” status and included in the list of such marks that is maintained at the registrar’s office.

Interested parties have until December 19to comment on the proposals.

