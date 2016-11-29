Subscribe
michaelpuche-shutterstock-com-iceland-
29 November 2016Trademarks

Iceland seeks meeting with Icelandic government over TM dispute

British supermarket Iceland Foods is “urgently” seeking a meeting with the Icelandic government after the country launched a legal battle against the chain.

Last week, WIPR reported that the Icelandic government had taken the action with the goal of “ensuring the right of Icelandic companies to use the word ‘Iceland' in relation to their goods and services”.

Iceland Foods currently holds the European trademark registration for the word mark 'Iceland'.

The Iceland government challenged the trademark at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), seeking to invalidate this registration on the basis that the term is “exceptionally broad and ambiguous in definition”.

Today, November 29, the supermarket chain explained that “following the regrettable outbreak of legal and verbal hostilities last week”, it is seeking a meeting to “lay out constructive proposals for resumption of the peaceful coexistence between the company and country that had prevailed for the previous 46 years”.

A spokesperson said that the chain has a long history of “close and friendly involvement” with the country and that for seven years, from 2005, Iceland was under the control of Icelandic investors, and later Icelandic banks.

Malcolm Walker, founder and CEO of Iceland Foods, said: “We registered Iceland as our company name in 1970 and we have coexisted with the country called Iceland very happily ever since. They have made no contact with us to raise any concerns about trademark issues since 2012.”

Last week, the government said that it has made multiple efforts over the past few years to negotiate with the chain.

Walker added that the chain has no desire to stand in the way of the country making use of their own name to promote their own products, “so long as it does not conflict or cause confusion with our own business”.

A delegation from the chain is preparing to fly to Reykjavik this week to begin negotiations, and “we very much hope for a positive response and an early resolution of this issue”, said Walker.

The Icelandic government said that it aims to find an acceptable solution for the use of the term.

A spokesperson said: “We would welcome an agreement with Iceland Foods to withdraw its exclusive trademark of the word mark ‘Iceland’. Since 2012 Iceland Foods has taken legal action against multiple companies from Iceland that use our country’s name to describe themselves.”

The spokesperson added that recent examples of legal action taken by the chain include action against fish retailer Iceland Gold, as well as Clean Iceland, a local retailer of sustainable Icelandic products which tried to register its name with the EU.

“In both cases legal actions were taken against the companies by Iceland Foods, blocking their ability to market their products,” they said.

They added that “Inspired by Iceland”, an official government-sponsored marketing programme aimed at promoting tourism to Iceland, is currently being blocked in Europe due to the registration by Iceland Foods.

In response, a spokesperson for the supermarket chain confirmed the company has opposed applications where there appeared to be "a risk of conflict or confusion" with the business.   He added that the company had no idea that ' Inspired by Iceland' was “an official and government-sponsored programme” and that the registration to which Iceland Foods objected had nothing to do with promoting tourism to Iceland, "but covered a long list of products directly competing with our own".

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Iceland v Iceland: trademark dispute possible amid frosty relations
26 September 2016   Iceland, the country, may bring a legal battle against the British supermarket of the same name.
Trademarks
Iceland v Iceland: the TM battle begins
25 November 2016   The government of Iceland has launched a legal battle against the British supermarket of the same name.
Trademarks
Iceland v Iceland trademark dispute becomes increasingly bitter
5 December 2016   Frosty relations have continued between Iceland the country and Iceland Foods despite a meeting to thaw the ice in the trademark dispute.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act