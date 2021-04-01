Ice Cube sues Robinhood over image in newsletter

Californian rapper and actor Ice Cube has filed a lawsuit against stock trading platform Robinhood for the alleged unauthorised use of his image to promote its “garbage trading platform”.

In a complaint filed at the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Wednesday, March 31, Ice Cube’s counsel claimed Robinhood’s use of his likeness in a newsletter promoting its “dangerous” products has resulted in substantial damages to the celebrity.

The image is a still from the Steve Carr directed 2007 comedy “Are We Done Yet?!”, which Ice Cube stars in.

The complaint reads: “In a cynical effort to appeal to a young demographic, Robinhood has engaged celebrity endorsers such as Jay-Z, Nas, and Jared Leto to endorse its products and services.

“However, in an act of unmitigated gall and transparent retribution, Robinhood and its subsidiary have now used the image and likeness of Ice Cube—without his permission—to promote Robinhood’s terrible products and services. Robinhood has picked on the wrong man this time.”

On March 10, Ice Cube notified Robinhood in writing that the use of his likeness was not authorised. Despite the notice, Robinhood did not remove the image, said the complaint.

The complaint postulates that the usage of Ice Cube’s likeness was specifically to “punish and make an example” out of him and his business partner Jeff Kwatinetz—a civil rights attorney who had previously sued the company.

The two had also previously collaborated in developing the successful Big3 basketball league.

Ice Cube is being represented by Freedman & Taitelman, they are seeking damages, injunctive relief, attorney’s fees and costs.

Prior cases

Robinhood has been the subject of several lawsuits and federal agency investigations over the past few years.

Most recently, the Californian share trading platform was charged $65 million by the US Securities and exchange commission (SEC) over failing to disclose its receipts of payments from trading firms.

According to a complaint from Ice Cube, Robinhood has been named as a defendant in over 50 class action lawsuits.

The company is currently aiming to go public this year and filed for an IPO last month. The listing is slated for late Q2, 2021. Following a $660 million injection of Series G funding in September last year, Robinhood is valued at approximately $11.7 billion.

Robinhood has been approached for comment.