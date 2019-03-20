Subscribe
20 March 2019Trademarks

Biggie Smalls estate sues over World Trade Centre snowboard image

A company representing the estate of late rapper the Notorious B.I.G, is suing a snowboard company for trademark infringement and unauthorised use of image rights after it allegedly used his likeness without permission.

Notorious B.I.G., a Delaware-based company, filed the suit in the US District Court for the Central District of California on Friday, March 15.

According to the complaint, the rapper’s estate transferred all of his IP rights to B.I.G. following his death in 1997.

B.I.G. alleged that Swiss company  Yes Snowboards sold products bearing images of the musician, also known as Biggie Smalls, without its permission.

The products allegedly included one containing a photo of Biggie Smalls standing in front of the New York skyline entitled “Biggie, World Trade Center, 1996”.

The snowboard company made no contact at any point to request authorisation to use the rapper’s image, the complaint said.

B.I.G. claimed that Yes “willfully created the false impression” that its products were associated with, or had endorsement from, the rapper’s estate.

At the time of publication, no products bearing Biggie Smalls’ image are available on Yes Snowboards’ website.

B.I.G. is seeking an order preventing any further infringing activity, as well as damages and costs.

It is the second lawsuit in recent weeks involving Biggie Smalls. Earlier this month, WIPR  reported that Australian fashion brand Coogi was suing Nike over the jerseys of basketball team the Brooklyn Nets, which pay tribute to the rapper.

Coogi claimed that the late rapper was a fan of and was associated with the Australian company.

WIPR has contacted Yes Snowboards for comment.

