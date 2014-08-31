Subscribe
1 September 2014Trademarks

‘Ice bucket challenge’ applications withdrawn

Two US trademark applications for the ‘ice bucket challenge’ have been withdrawn, the ALS Association (ALSA) has confirmed.

The ALSA had applied to protect that phrase along with ‘ALS Ice Bucket Challenge’, citing the goods and services for both as “charitable fundraising”.

It came after the challenge—which requires someone to pour an ice-cold bucket of water over their head and donate to the charity—became an internet sensation.

The ALSA confirmed on Friday (August 29) that it was withdrawing the applications in response to public concern.

A blog post penned by US lawyer Erik Pelton had cast doubt on the association’s trademark claims to the phrase, while technology news website Techdirt argued that the ALSA “had nothing to do” with the challenge originally.

An ALSA spokesman told Reuters that it had originally applied for the trademarks “in good faith as a measure to protect the ice bucket challenge from misuse after consulting with the families who initiated the challenge this summer”.

As of August 29, the ALSA said it has received more than $100 million in donations from people spurred on by the ice bucket challenge.

