Subscribe
corona
31 March 2020TrademarksRory O'Neill

‘I Survived Corona’: the TM filings cashing in on a pandemic

As the world struggles to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, the trademark registers have seen a spree of  opportunistic filings related to the disease and its impact on our lives.

This doesn’t come as any great surprise, but what are the motivations? Is it pure hucksterism, or more a lack of understanding of how trademarks work?

Many weak applications based around terms like ‘coronavirus’ will likely prove to be a waste of money. But filings that relate in some way to the coronavirus aren’t necessarily all doomed to fall at the first hurdle. In many countries, much of the only economic activity that’s been allowed to continue is directed towards fighting the virus, and all aspects of society are conditioned by it in some way.

Garage Goals, a US website which sells various motoring apparel, has filed for a logo featuring the slogan: “Warning My Ride Is Sicker Than The Coronavirus”. It’s already adorning t-shirts that are available to buy now.

These kinds of filings appear ultimately harmless, albeit in poor taste, given the severity of the situation. Others, though, carry a darker message. One filing in the US foreshadows caps bearing the phrase “Coronavirus: Made in China”.

Many filings imagine a brighter future when all of this is over. Applications in the US, New Zealand, and Spain cover variations on phrases like “I survived the coronavirus of 2020”.

'Not worth the trouble'

As Rosie Burbidge, partner at  Gunnercooke in London, tells WIPR, “a lot of people are just eager to jump on the bandwagon”. Some may even be genuinely attempting to build a brand. Burbidge, who specialises in the fashion industry, doesn’t see much worth in the bandwagon as a trademark strategy though.

“Anyone can make a shirt that says ‘I survived COVID-19’,” she says, adding: “I think people often have a very inflated sense of what a trademark is going to be worth.”

Marks such as those are largely detrimental to the applicant, she says, who appear set to waste their money.

These types of filings aren’t “hugely problematic or dangerous,” she says, but more concerning from an ethical perspective, are those that appear to be the basis of profiteering lawsuits at some point in the future.

This is especially true of any surreptitious applications covering medical devices or pharmaceutical goods. Brand awareness of that nature, Burbidge says, would be better off going to the companies making such products.

Tokyo 2020 or 2021: trouble ahead?

The UK and US registers are already home to numerous filings covering terms like ‘social distancing’, ‘Keep Calm and Corona On’, or ‘Covid Wars’.

But the pandemic, as we know, has far-reaching implications beyond the immediate emergency. That can be seen on the register too—an individual in London has looked to take advantage of an entire summer of blockbuster sport being pushed to next year by filing for ‘Tokyo 2021’ and ‘Euros 2021’.

Notably, the sportswear apparel brand Puma has done something similar. The German company has filed to register the marks ‘Puma Tokyo 2021’, ‘Puma Euro 2021’, and ‘Puma Cup 2021’.

As it stands, both the Tokyo Olympics and UEFA European Championships are set to retain their original ‘2020’ branding, so it’s not known yet whether these filings were authorised by the International Olympic Committee or UEFA. WIPR has contacted Puma to find out more.

What else do the trademark registers tell us about efforts to commercialise the crisis? Firstly, the US has been by far the busiest. A scan of the World Intellectual Property Organization reveals 41 filings containing the term ‘coronavirus’, of which 28 were filed in the US. Six filings have come from Spain, another country suffering greatly from the virus.

In China, where the virus first emerged and claimed more than 3,000 lives, the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration has been quick to reject trademark filings related to the virus, noted Fred Rocafort of Harris Bricken on the firm’s  China Law Blog.

Ultimately, the trademark registers are an interesting snapshot of humanity’s various responses to the pandemic. Some are, to be charitable, ‘entrepreneurial’, while others optimistically predict that this will be over soon. Unfortunately, a small proportion suggest much nastier motivations.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

COVID-19 ‘pledge’ urges rights owners to share IP

Internet Archive ‘emergency library’ sparks outrage from authors

American Cruise Lines sues rival over ‘American’ TMs

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
‘Opportunistic’ COVID-19 trademark application ‘likely to fail’
24 February 2020   A COVID-19 trademark application filed in the US is likely to fail as it’s too descriptive, said a representative of an IP analytics company.
Trademarks
China drives filings in UK as global TM registers begin to stabilise
3 April 2020   Trademark registers across the world are beginning to stabilise at new, lower levels, after dropping off in the middle of March, as the COVID-19 pandemic creates uncertain economic times. But while filings have taken a dip overall, certain Nice classes are seeing a major increase and China is bolstering the UK’s register.
Trademarks
UEFA ponders next steps over Puma ‘Euro 2021’ TM attempt
7 April 2020   UEFA is “considering its position” over trademark applications filed by German sports brand for ‘Puma Euro 2021’, after the postponement of this summer’s planned Euro 2020 football championship.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Sticking cheese to pizza with glue: What Reddit's data deal tells us about AI and copyright