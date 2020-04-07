Subscribe
richochet65
7 April 2020

UEFA ponders next steps over Puma ‘Euro 2021’ TM attempt

UEFA is “considering its position” over trademark applications filed by German sports brand  Puma for ‘Puma Euro 2021’, after the postponement of this summer’s planned Euro 2020 football championship.

Last week, WIPR reported that the sports apparel maker had  filed a series of trademark applications for ‘Puma Tokyo 2021’, ‘Puma Euro 2021’, and ‘Puma Cup 2021’.

The filings came as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics and the UEFA European Championships, which have now been rescheduled for next summer.

Despite the postponement, it is believed that both the Euros and the Olympics will retain the original 2020 branding. Both UEFA and Olympic organisers closely guard the IP and branding around their events, and it was not initially clear whether Puma had sought UEFA’s approval.

A UEFA spokesperson has now confirmed to WIPR that the applications do not relate to any official branding for the European Championships or UEFA-associated activities.

“It isn’t unusual for non-UEFA partners to make trademark applications similar to our registered rights without making UEFA aware of them and/or approaching UEFA for consent in advance,” the UEFA spokesperson said.

They added: “UEFA (like many other rights holders) maintains a trademark application watching service in order to identify any new applications that might be of interest. In relation to these particular applications, UEFA is considering its position.”

In a statement sent to WIPR, a Puma spokesperson said the company had filed the marks “in light of our plans to celebrate our sponsored athletes, teams, and players next year”.

The Puma spokesperson added: “However, Puma has no intention to monopolise generic terms such as ‘Tokyo’, ‘Euro’, ‘Cup’ and ‘2021’.

“We want to make sure that we also have the freedom to use such generic terms, but will not prohibit others from using them.”

The applications were filed in the EU and the US. If granted, the marks would cover merchandise such as clothes, footballs, and athletic bags.

It was feared that the postponement of major sporting events until next year could cause havoc for sponsors, who have already invested in 2020-specific branding and IP.

UEFA had previously tweeted that next year’s European Championships would still be known as Euro 2020, although this tweet was quickly deleted and replaced with one clarifying that “no decision has yet been made”.

