Hasbro granted Play-Doh scent TM

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US multinational toy company Hasbro a trademark for the scent of Play-Doh.

According to Hasbro, its mark is a “unique scent formed through the combination of a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough”.

Play-Doh is made of flour, boric acid and mineral oil, and was first produced in Cincinnati, Ohio as wallpaper cleaner.

Hasbro became the owner of Play-Doh in 1991 and filed its scent mark at the USPTO in February last year.

Last year, the majority of WIPR readers (70%) answering a survey question believed that the mark should be granted given its acquired distinctiveness.

Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of global marketing for the Play-Doh brand, said: “The scent of Play-Doh compound has always been synonymous with childhood and fun.

“By officially trademarking the iconic scent, we are able to protect an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans for years to come.”

Hasbro announced the registration on Friday, May 18.

