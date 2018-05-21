Subscribe
noderog-istockphoto-com-play-doh-
21 May 2018Trademarks

Hasbro granted Play-Doh scent TM

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted US multinational toy company Hasbro a trademark for the scent of Play-Doh.

According to Hasbro, its mark is a “unique scent formed through the combination of a sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry, and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough”.

Play-Doh is made of flour, boric acid and mineral oil, and was first produced in Cincinnati, Ohio as wallpaper cleaner.

Hasbro became the owner of Play-Doh in 1991 and filed its scent mark at the USPTO in February last year.

Last year, the majority of WIPR readers (70%) answering a survey question believed that the mark should be granted given its acquired distinctiveness.

Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of global marketing for the Play-Doh brand, said: “The scent of Play-Doh compound has always been synonymous with childhood and fun.

“By officially trademarking the iconic scent, we are able to protect an invaluable point of connection between the brand and fans for years to come.”

Hasbro announced the registration on Friday, May 18.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

US and China put brakes on trade war

EU General Court confirms confusion between coffee TMs Panitch Schwarze adds trademark counsel US customs seizes counterfeit Cartier and Tiffany jewellery 

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Why Hasbro’s bad faith game ‘did not pass go’
4 January 2023   In a warning to brands, the boardgame maker discovered it was the subject of an unwanted, precedent-setting case, explains Sarah Simpson of Katten Muchin Rosenman UK.
Trademarks
Hasbro files TM for Play-Doh ‘scent mark’
3 March 2017   What’s in a name? What’s in a smell? US multinational toy company Hasbro has filed a trademark for a Play-Doh “scent mark”.
Patents
Hasbro targeted in Furby patent infringement suit
8 December 2016   Multinational toy and board game company Hasbro has been named in a patent infringement lawsuit.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown