Subscribe
kasinv-istockphoto-com-facebook-1-1
14 December 2017Trademarks

Facebook takes on ‘Faithbook’ mark at TTAB

Facebook is no stranger to protecting its IP rights, and this time the social media company has taken its fight to the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB).

On Monday, December 11, Facebook filed its opposition to the mark ‘FAITHBOOK1 DSS TTH WOG’.

Georgia-based Howard Attwells applied for the mark, which covers “Downloadable mobile applications for accessing online social networking accounts” in class 9, in April this year.

The mark was published in October.

Facebook claimed that granting the mark would cause a likelihood of confusion and dilution by blurring.

The social media company relied on a series of trademarks for the word ‘Facebook’, including US number 3,734,637 for goods in class 9.

Facebook claimed that through its use of the marks, “extensive and continuous” media coverage, a high degree of consumer recognition, its “enormous and loyal” user base, its numerous trademark registrations and pending applications, and other factors, the Facebook marks have become famous.

“Applicant’s mark is highly similar in sight, sound, and commercial impression to the Facebook marks,” said the opposition.

Facebook went on to claim that the value of its marks would be jeopardised by the registration of the applied-for mark.

It added: “Because of the likelihood of confusion between the parties’ marks, any defects, improprieties, or faults found with applicant’s goods … would negatively reflect upon Facebook.”

In May last year, WIPR reported that a Chinese court ruled in favour of Facebook in a trademark dispute centring on the transliteration of the term ‘face book’.

Zhujiang Beverage, a company that sells products including milk-flavoured drinks and porridge, had owned a trademark for the term ‘lian shu’ (‘face book’) in China since 2011 covering classes including teas, drinks and sweets.

Facebook had opposed the mark but it was approved in 2014, so the social media company took to the courts.

In the same month, Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram recovered 46 domain names that were confusingly similar to its trademarks.

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Today’s top stories:

Bet365 gamble pays off at EU General Court

EU General Court rejects Polish company’s trademark appeal

Birkenstock ends Amazon relationship because of counterfeit goods

Indie band and Demi Lovato sign truce in song dispute

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Facebook acquires IP recognition start-up
26 July 2017   Social media site Facebook has acquired Source3, a start-up focused on the management of IP in user-generated content.
Trademarks
Facebook wins trademark dispute in China
9 May 2016   A Chinese court has ruled in favour of Facebook in a trademark dispute centring on the transliteration of the term ‘face book’.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’