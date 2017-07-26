Facebook acquires IP recognition start-up

Social media site Facebook has acquired Source3, a start-up focused on the management of IP in user-generated content.

Based in New York City, Source3 was founded by veterans of Google and 3D Systems.

It offers IP recognition and IP licensing services, allowing content creators and online marketplaces to enable the monetisation of user-created products.

The details of the deal, which took place on Monday, July 24, were not disclosed.

Source3 secured $4 million in venture capital funding in September 2015, led by Contour Venture Partners.

“We feel great about this next step in our journey, and we thank everyone who helped us get to where we are today—we couldn’t have gotten this far without immense support from our investors, advisors, employees and others. We can’t wait to see what’s next!” said the announcement on Source3’s website.

In April last year, Facebook announced the launch of Rights Manager, a set of tools that help publishers and creators manage and protect their video content on Facebook.

Did you enjoy reading this story? Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories:

Apple ordered to pay over $500m in patent dispute with university

UKIPO hosts meeting on implementing trade secrets directive

IP software firms Anaqua and Lecorpio merge

USPTO outlines public recommendations for section 101 future

Google shifts global injunction clash to US court