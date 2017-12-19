Facebook removed nearly 3 million infringing posts in first half of 2017

Social media company Facebook has revealed it removed nearly 3 million posts in the first half of 2017 following IP infringement complaints.

Facebook released its “ Transparency Report” yesterday, December 18, covering January to July this year.

Chris Sonderby, deputy general counsel of the social media company, said this is the first time Facebook has provided data on reports from rights holders.

In the first half of 2017, Facebook received 224,464 copyright reports about content on Facebook, 41,854 trademark reports, and 14,279 counterfeit reports.

Facebook removed 1,818,794 posts due to copyright infringement from the site in that period, and 685,996 posts from Instagram because of copyright infringement.

Nearly 111,000 posts were removed from Facebook because of trademark infringement, and 37,478 from Instagram.

The social media company also took down 217,265 posts from Facebook driven by counterfeit claims, and 108,094 from Instagram.

In total, Facebook removed 2,978,604 infringing posts, which included individual posts, photos, videos or advertisements to profiles on Facebook, and photos, videos, advertisements or accounts on Instagram.

“We believe that sharing information about IP reports we receive from rights holders is an important step toward being more open and clear about how we protect the people and businesses that use our services,” noted Sonderby.

In July, WIPR reported that Facebook had acquired Source3, a start-up focused on the management of IP in user-generated content.

Source3 offers IP recognition and IP licensing services, allowing content creators and online marketplaces to enable the monetisation of user-created products.

