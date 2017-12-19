Subscribe
kasinv-istockphoto-com-facebook-1
19 December 2017Copyright

Facebook removed nearly 3 million infringing posts in first half of 2017

Social media company Facebook has revealed it removed nearly 3 million posts in the first half of 2017 following IP infringement complaints.

Facebook released its “ Transparency Report” yesterday, December 18, covering January to July this year.

Chris Sonderby, deputy general counsel of the social media company, said this is the first time Facebook has provided data on reports from rights holders.

In the first half of 2017, Facebook received 224,464 copyright reports about content on Facebook, 41,854 trademark reports, and 14,279 counterfeit reports.

Facebook removed 1,818,794 posts due to copyright infringement from the site in that period, and 685,996 posts from Instagram because of copyright infringement.

Nearly 111,000 posts were removed from Facebook because of trademark infringement, and 37,478 from Instagram.

The social media company also took down 217,265 posts from Facebook driven by counterfeit claims, and 108,094 from Instagram.

In total, Facebook removed 2,978,604 infringing posts, which included individual posts, photos, videos or advertisements to profiles on Facebook, and photos, videos, advertisements or accounts on Instagram.

“We believe that sharing information about IP reports we receive from rights holders is an important step toward being more open and clear about how we protect the people and businesses that use our services,” noted Sonderby.

In July, WIPR reported that Facebook had acquired Source3, a start-up focused on the management of IP in user-generated content.

Source3 offers IP recognition and IP licensing services, allowing content creators and online marketplaces to enable the monetisation of user-created products.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today’s top stories:

Apple takes issue with pharmacy’s trademark

Federal Circuit backs PTAB decision following HTC appeal

Tessera settles litigation with Broadcom

Bardehle Pagenberg promotes four to partner

Complete our  Reader Survey and tell us what you think about WIPR for a chance win a corporate subscription worth £2450.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
Facebook acquires IP recognition start-up
26 July 2017   Social media site Facebook has acquired Source3, a start-up focused on the management of IP in user-generated content.
article
Google receives 77 million copyright takedowns in past month
9 March 2016   Google received more than 77 million requests from copyright owners to remove links to allegedly infringing material over the past month, the organisation has revealed.
Patents
BlackBerry sues Facebook and WhatsApp for patent infringement
7 March 2018   BlackBerry has accused Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp subsidiaries of infringing patents relating to messaging technologies.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown