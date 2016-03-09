Google receives 77 million copyright takedowns in past month

Google received more than 77 million requests from copyright owners to remove links to allegedly infringing material over the past month, the organisation has revealed.

The company published its most recent Transparency Report on Monday, March 7, where it outlined statistics from the past month.

It said it had received requests for 77,325,287 links to be removed, more than double than in the same period last year.

Among the copyright owners that have asked for links to be removed are Fox, Studio Canal and Paramount Pictures.

