Subscribe
brianajackson
1 February 2018Trademarks

EU General Court rules in favour of Philip Morris on evidence claims

The EU General Court has today annulled a decision of the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) for failing to take reputational evidence into account in a trademark invalidation claim.

The Third Chamber delivered judgment in favour of Philip Morris Brands Sàrl’s appeal against the EUIPO.

In July 2011, Explosal, a Cypriot manufacturer of cigarettes, filed to register a figurative mark with the EUIPO in class 34 for tobacco and related products. It was registered in May 2013 featuring the word ‘Raquel’ on a two-tone polygon (five-sided shape) design.

Philip Morris, a Swiss-based multinational tobacco company, filed to invalidate the mark in January 2014, based on similarity to its Marlboro design that it claimed would cause confusion. The application for invalidation was rejected by the Cancellation Division, which found a low similarity between the marks.

The Swiss company appealed against the decision and in January 2016 the First Board of Appeal dismissed the matter.

It found that the dominant elements at issue were the words ‘Raquel’ and ‘Marlboro’, but the dark geometric shape referred to by Philip Morris as the ‘roof top’ was decorative rather than distinctive.

Philip Morris had also complained of not being given the opportunity to submit evidence of reputation in the first instance, an allegation which was dismissed by the board. The EUIPO contended that Philip Morris “naïvely” presumed it could file evidence late, which was not a legitimate reason for doing so.

It alleged that the company did not reply to the division in the time period set and, even if evidence of reputation had been proven, the low degree of similarity between the marks was not sufficient to constitute confusion.

On appeal Philip Morris asked the General Court to consider the likelihood of confusion and the distinctive character of the earlier mark and find that the board erred in failing to consider submitted evidence.

The “roof top graphic element” of Marlboro has a “substantial reputation throughout Europe”, it alleged. Philip Morris claimed the board erred in finding that the “dark coloured geometric shape would be perceived as a mere decoration which customers would not remember”.

In response the EUIPO claimed that the shape of cigarette packets determined the positioning of three of the five sides of the shape in the design.

The court held that the initial reputational claims made by Philip Morris were “a mere assumption unsupported by concrete evidence”, rather than a reference to a “well-known fact”, as claimed. The party seeking to rely on the reputation of an earlier mark must establish that the mark acquired such a reputation.

However, the court found that the board made a procedural error in not considering the evidence that was later produced, the examination of which “could have had an effect” on the outcome.

The evidence in question “may be such as to modify the substance of the contested decision”, possibly rendering it “substantively different” but for the procedural irregularity.

Philip Morris’ appeal was upheld and the court ordered the EUIPO to rule again on the value of the additional evidence, as it is “not for the court to rule on the invalidity of the contested mark”.

The EUIPO and Explosal were ordered to pay costs.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

US court dismisses 'Inside Out' copyright allegations against Disney

Elvis Presley's estate loses TM dispute to UK brewery

Aldi's 'Le Coq de France' TM application dimissed

DLA Piper strengthens media, sport and entertainment team

UN agency dimisses complaint against EPO's Battistelli 

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
EU court rulings from last week and why they matter
5 February 2018   Last week, WIPR reported on several important senior court rulings, including one case involving tobacco company Philip Morris. Below we outline why they are important for lawyers.
Patents
PMI sees BAT e-cig patents invalidated at English High Court
11 March 2021   The UK high court has revoked two British American Tobacco e-cigarette patents for obviousness, concluding they lack an “inventive step” over an existing Philip Morris International patent.
Patents
USITC judge says Philip Morris infringes BAT patents
17 May 2021   A US International Trade Commission judge has issued an initial determination on the British American Tobacco lawsuit against Philip Morris, finding that PMI’s IQOS technology infringes two BAT patents.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act