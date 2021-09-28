Subscribe
willy-barton
28 September 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

Spiritualists face-off over ‘Archangel’ TM

The English High Court has invalidated a spiritual therapists’ trademark in a dispute over similarly branded “holistic therapy” and “spiritual education” courses.

Claire Stone, a UK-based spiritual author and therapist accused a competitor of infringing her mark “Archangel Academy”, the name of her online “metaphysical education” course established in July 2019.

“Archangel Academy” is registered to Stone under UK trademark 3433634 covering Class 41 for a “training course for soul development—yogic sciences—quantum physics”.

Stone argued that rival spiritual therapist Alexandra Wenman had begun marketing her own course under the “Archangel Academy” branding in Autumn 2019, which could likely be confused with Stone’s course.

However, Wenman managed to prove her continued usage of the “Archangel” sign back to 2010, leading Judge Melissa to invalidate Stone’s mark for misrepresentation and drop the infringement charges in a judgment handed down on Wednesday, 22 September.

Wenman’s defence

Wenman argued that she offered “spiritual and holistic education, training and therapy services” under the “Archangel” brand since 2010, and had built goodwill and a reputation for spiritual services using the brand.

As evidence, she submitted more than 30 articles referencing her usage of the name “Archangel Alchemy” she had written between 2010 and 2013.

Wenman claimed that Stone had attempted to pass off her “Archangel Academy” trademark as somehow related to the “Archangel” brand established by Wenman more than a decade prior.

Judge Melissa Clarke said that Wenman had demonstrated sufficient usage of the “Archangel” sign prior to September 2019, to a significant enough extent to generate goodwill prior to Stone establishing the academy.

Clarke said: “The defendant's customers looking for her services or courses might find the claimant's course and get confused, and the claimant's customers looking for her course might find the defendant's course and get confused.

“It seems to me inevitable in these circumstances that if someone who had been to one of the defendant's courses told another person she had been to an excellent Archangel Alchemy course without providing Ms Wenman's name, that person doing her own research might find the Claimant's course marketed under the trademark and attend it, assuming that it must be, or be connected with, the Defendant's Course attended by the original attendee. This would amount to a misrepresentation.”

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
English High Court dismisses Babybel TM appeal
17 December 2019   The English High Court has dismissed the owner of cheese brand Babybel’s appeal in a trademark dispute over the colour of the cheese’s wax coating, in a win for UK supermarket Sainsbury's.
Trademarks
BMW wins TM suit at English High Court
4 August 2020   BMW has won a trademark suit in a long-running dispute over the infringement of its marks and designs for alloy wheels, according to a decision handed down by the English High Court on Thursday, July 30.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
K&L Gates lands IP disputes team for Frankfurt office
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges