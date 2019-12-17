Subscribe
shutterstock_332186804_alexandre_rotenberg
17 December 2019TrademarksRory O'Neill

English High Court dismisses Babybel TM appeal

The English High Court has dismissed the owner of cheese brand Babybel’s appeal in a trademark dispute over the colour of the cheese’s wax coating, in a win for UK supermarket Sainsbury's.

In February this year, the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) cancelled French cheese company Fromageries Bel SA’s (FBSA) mark for the wax-coating of Babybel cheese.

Sainsbury's had the mark invalidated on the grounds that there was a mismatch between the description of the mark and the colours depicted in the pictorial representation registered at the IPO.

The description of the mark reads: “The mark is limited to the colour red. The mark consists of a three-dimensional shape and is limited to the dimensions shown above.”

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
IPO cancels Babybel wax-coating trademark
15 February 2019   Supermarket owner Sainsbury has been successful in its bid to invalidate a trademark for the wax-coating of Babybel cheese.
Copyright
Johnny Rotten loses row over Sex Pistols music
24 August 2021   Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon has lost a dispute with his former band members to stop their music from being used in an upcoming TV series at the English High Court.
Trademarks
Spiritualists face-off over ‘Archangel’ TM
28 September 2021   The English High Court has invalidated a spiritual therapists’ trademark in a dispute over similarly branded “holistic therapy” and “spiritual education” courses.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges
Harley-Davidson takes aim at Next over motorcycle motif
Idealism v materialism: the philosophy of trademark analysis