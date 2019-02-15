Subscribe
whitemay_
15 February 2019Trademarks

IPO cancels Babybel wax-coating trademark

Supermarket owner  Sainsbury has been successful in its bid to invalidate a trademark for the wax-coating of  Babybel cheese.

On Wednesday, February 13, the UK Intellectual Property Office  ruled that the trademark was invalid and will be cancelled because of ambiguity over the colour of the coating.

The disputed mark was registered by Fromageries Bel SA, which owns the Babybel brand, in 1996.

The registration is for a round, wax coating with the description: “The mark is limited to the colour red. The mark consists of a three-dimensional shape and is limited to the dimensions shown above.”

More on this story

Trademarks
English High Court dismisses Babybel TM appeal
17 December 2019   The English High Court has dismissed the owner of cheese brand Babybel’s appeal in a trademark dispute over the colour of the cheese’s wax coating, in a win for UK supermarket Sainsbury's.


Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

