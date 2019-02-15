IPO cancels Babybel wax-coating trademark

Supermarket owner Sainsbury has been successful in its bid to invalidate a trademark for the wax-coating of Babybel cheese.

On Wednesday, February 13, the UK Intellectual Property Office ruled that the trademark was invalid and will be cancelled because of ambiguity over the colour of the coating.

The disputed mark was registered by Fromageries Bel SA, which owns the Babybel brand, in 1996.

The registration is for a round, wax coating with the description: “The mark is limited to the colour red. The mark consists of a three-dimensional shape and is limited to the dimensions shown above.”