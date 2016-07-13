Subscribe
13 July 2016Trademarks

England’s counterfeiting hotspots revealed

Birmingham, Liverpool and Bradford are the three areas in England where the most cases of counterfeiting come from, it has been reported.

As reported by the BBC today, July 13, the most commonly copied items include Beats by Dr Dre headphones, branded phone covers, watches and cigarettes.

According to the “IP Crime Report 2014/2015”, published by the UK Intellectual Property Office, counterfeited products in the UK are mainly imported from China, Hong Kong, Pakistan, India and Turkey.

A spokeswoman for the Anti-Counterfeiting Group reportedly said: “There is definitely a rise in counterfeit items on the UK market.”

She added: “We would like to see a change in strategic priorities by recognition of the link between organised crime and counterfeiting.”

Leon Livermore, Chartered Trading Standards Institute chief executive, reportedly said people did not realise the damage they were doing to legitimate businesses.

