Subscribe
michaelpuche-shutterstock-com
5 February 2016Trademarks

Dr Martens says consumers can help to detect fakes

Dr Martens has said that consumers who have been duped by websites selling counterfeit goods have helped them to track down fakes.

Speaking to WIPR, Charlotte Hagan, intellectual property manager at the footwear company, said that consumers’ reaction was often surprising.

“Consumers are of course disappointed if they have purchased a product which, either through the quality or the comfort of the item, is not up to standard, and they have come to tell us straight away if they have concerns about authenticity,” she said.

Fakes can appear on various websites, including Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba.

“Often they [consumers] are keen to share information with us about their buying experience and the source of the goods,” Hagan said.

“We regard this as very positive; it shows that consumers have a loyalty to the brand and they know what to expect from our footwear.”

Hagan was speaking to WIPR as part of a wider interview on the IP strategy at the UK-based brand. The full interview will be published on worldipreview.com at a later date.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Dr Martens sues China e-commerce giant Shein
14 June 2021   China-based online fashion company Shein allegedly infringed IP, according to a complaint filed by Dr Martens maker AirWair International.


Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

Editor's picks

Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024
Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Patents
‘It’s all about personality’: Co-counsel for Netlist on their ‘high-wire act’
6 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024

More articles

Post-Brexit issues at heart of EUIPO ‘Basmati’ dispute
INTA: NFTs should be protected as ‘goods’ in Bored Ape case
Trademark protection in Ethiopia: A practical guide
TikTok fails Singapore’s recognition test in ‘Tiki’ dispute
EU trademark round-up: Tour de France, Nike, Google, and Anheuser-Busch
Mind the gap: A false sense of registration in Zambia
How to score an IP win: German lawyers tackle Euro 24 challenges
Supreme Court rules ‘Trump Too Small’ trademark violates Lanham Act