Dr Martens says consumers can help to detect fakes

Dr Martens has said that consumers who have been duped by websites selling counterfeit goods have helped them to track down fakes.

Speaking to WIPR, Charlotte Hagan, intellectual property manager at the footwear company, said that consumers’ reaction was often surprising.

“Consumers are of course disappointed if they have purchased a product which, either through the quality or the comfort of the item, is not up to standard, and they have come to tell us straight away if they have concerns about authenticity,” she said.

Fakes can appear on various websites, including Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba.

“Often they [consumers] are keen to share information with us about their buying experience and the source of the goods,” Hagan said.

“We regard this as very positive; it shows that consumers have a loyalty to the brand and they know what to expect from our footwear.”

Hagan was speaking to WIPR as part of a wider interview on the IP strategy at the UK-based brand. The full interview will be published on worldipreview.com at a later date.