Subscribe
shutterstock_1660207318_mykolastock
14 June 2021TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Dr Martens sues China e-commerce giant Shein

China-based online fashion company Shein allegedly infringed IP, according to a complaint filed by Dr Martens maker AirWair International.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Copyright
How important is IP to the balance sheet? A CFO’s perspective
9 May 2022   Frank Luo, chief financial officer at Lazada Group, sat down with WIPR to discuss how the e-commerce platform manages its intangible assets.
Trademarks
Stussy sues Shein over streetwear trademarks
15 March 2022   China-based online fashion company Shein is facing a lawsuit from Stussy, over claims that it infringed the brand’s graffiti-style trademarks used on its designer streetwear.
Trademarks
Shein used algorithms in ‘systematic’ IP theft, artists claim
14 July 2023   The online retailer is under fire for IP ‘crimes’ against potentially thousands of designers | Artists allege that Shein uses an algorithm to generate ‘exact’ copies of works and avoids litigation with a ‘baked in’ strategy.


Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024

Editor's picks

Patents
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
27 August 2024
Copyright
AGA appeal is ‘rare' chance for UK to clarify copyright and design law
23 August 2024
Trade secrets
Virginia court reverses Appian’s record $2bn win in secrets case
31 July 2024
Patents
Western Digital to pay $262m over hard drive infringements
30 July 2024
Standard essential patents
UKIPO launches SEP resource to tackle licensing issues
23 July 2024
Future of IP
UK’s new minister for IP has 'enhanced' AI portfolio
19 July 2024

More articles

Nvidia’s market surge: how a strong patent strategy led to dominance
Apple staves off appeal in $500m patent case
Revlon says staff 'stole' trade secrets for Britney Spears perfume deal
High-tech expert joins White & Case in US expansion plan
IP Week Singapore brings the business of intangible assets into focus
Litigation implications of the USPTO’s terminal disclaimer proposal
WIPO: Emerging markets science and tech jump 'fantastic for world'
Ex-Quinn Emanuel litigator joins Debevoise & Plimpton