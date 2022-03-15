Subscribe
shutterstock_1437454346_nikkimeel
15 March 2022TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Stussy sues Shein over streetwear trademarks

China-based online fashion company Shein is facing a lawsuit from Stussy, over claims that it infringed the brand’s graffiti-style trademarks used on its designer streetwear.

The complaint was filed at the US District Court for the District of California on Thursday, March 10.

According to the filing, Shein used and infringed the marks by offering for sale, selling and distributing products that bear copies and close reproductions of the Stussy marks, in actions that would likely lead to consumer confusion.

“Defendant’s use of ‘Stussy’ is a counterfeit in that the mark is virtually identical to the genuine Stussy marks,” said the filing.

“The Stussy marks are widely recognised and understood as standing for Stussy’s excellent reputation and products,” noted the company.

The designer also contended that its marks were more valuable than ordinary marks because its business model focuses on the creation of an exclusive brand with limited distribution. “As a result, there is much unmet demand for Stussy’s products and for products with Stussy’s look,” said Stussy.

The company accused Shein of trying to fill the market for Stussy’s products by diverting customers to its website containing infringing products.

“Stussy has suffered loss of profits and other damages, and defendant has earned illegal profits,.” said the filing.

Founded in 2008 by Chris Xu, Shein has developed into a multi-billion dollar brand on the back of selling cheap and trending clothes to consumers predominantly aged under 30.

A leading fashion e-commerce site, Shein has become the largest fast-fashion retailer in the US, according to a 2021 report from data analysis company Earnest Research, with more app downloads in the US than Amazon.

The report noted that in June 2021,  Shein comprised 28% of US fast fashion sales, surpassing H&M (20%), Zara (11%), Forever 21 (10%) and Fashion Nova (8%).

Overall, the US fast fashion market grew 15% between January 2021 and mid-June. Within that same timeframe, Shein grew by nearly 160%, per the report.

This is the latest in a number of trademark and copyright infringement lawsuits filed against the e-commerce company.

In June last year, Dr Marten’s AirWair International sued Shein over trademark infringement, while in 2018, US jeans brand Levi Strauss accused Shein of copying a stitch pattern found in the back pockets of trademarked Levi’s jeans, in a suit that was later settled.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories sent like this straight to your inbox

Today’s top stories

Open Text sues over anti-malware patents

Swedish court overturns beIN copyright win

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Dr Martens sues China e-commerce giant Shein
14 June 2021   China-based online fashion company Shein allegedly infringed IP, according to a complaint filed by Dr Martens maker AirWair International.
Trademarks
Dr Martens targets Boohoo, Nasty Gal, Pretty Little Thing in TM suit
24 July 2019   The parent company of Dr Martens has filed a lawsuit against online fashion retailers Boohoo, Nasty Gal and Pretty Little Thing.
Trademarks
Shein used algorithms in ‘systematic’ IP theft, artists claim
14 July 2023   The online retailer is under fire for IP ‘crimes’ against potentially thousands of designers | Artists allege that Shein uses an algorithm to generate ‘exact’ copies of works and avoids litigation with a ‘baked in’ strategy.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown