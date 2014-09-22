Subscribe
shutterstock-146055026-web
Ollyy / Shutterstock.com
23 September 2014Trademarks

Diageo settles Johnnie Walker trademark dispute

A trademark dispute between the distiller of Johnnie Walker whisky, Diageo, and New York-based organisation The Explorers Club has been settled.

A letter published on The Explorers Club website from president Alan Nichols announced “an important sponsorship and licensing agreement between The Explorers Club and Diageo.”

“The agreement, which settles ongoing litigation between The Explorers Club and Diageo, is the culmination of an intensive effort by the leadership of the club,” he added.

The exact details of the agreement, however, have not been publicly disclosed, although Diageo did confirm it has become a corporate sponsor of the club.

Guy Escolme, global brand director for Johnnie Walker, said: “This collaboration with The Explorers Club brings the history and importance of exploration to life and allows us to share our joint passion for exploration and discovery.

“The Explorers Club is leading the way in world exploration, and we are privileged to be able to join them in this extraordinary effort,” he added.

The organisation filed a lawsuit against the drinks company in March this year, alleging that the Johnnie Walker Explorers’ Club Collection was infringing on its registered trademark.

The drinks collection was launched in December 2012 and is only available at duty-free shops.

Diageo submitted a petition to dismiss the case in June, but this was rejected by the Supreme Court of the State of New York.

Judge Charles Ramos, presiding over the case, agreed with the organisation that the drinks maker “has indisputably profited from the purported unlawful and disputed use of the club’s name, to the tune of approximately $50 million in sales”.

Founded more than 100 years ago the club is “dedicated to scientific exploration of land, sea, air, and space”. It counts former astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin among its members.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk




Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown