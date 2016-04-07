Subscribe
xtock-shutterstock-com-6
7 April 2016Trademarks

Delhi High Court stays trademark abandonment orders

The Delhi High Court has stayed a decision by India’s Trade Marks Registry that classified more than 100,000 trademark applications as abandoned.

In a judgment issued yesterday, April 5, the court stayed all abandonment orders passed on or before March 20.

Last month, the registry abandoned more than 165,000 applications.

Yesterday, WIPR reported that the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trademarks, which administers the registry, had given applicants until April 30 to file responses to the abandonments.

Also yesterday, the Indian Intellectual Property Lawyers’ Association (IPLA) filed a writ asking the court to rule on the case that day. Judge Manmohan Singh accepted the seriousness of the situation and granted the writ.

Sudeep Chatterjee, partner at law firm Singh & Singh Lall & Sethi, whose founding partner Chander Lall is president of the IPLA, said: “After hearing the matter at length, the judge was pleased to stay the order passed whereby the abandonment of the trademark applications after March 20, 2016 stands stayed.

“The court has further directed the registry not to pass any further orders of abandonment without giving due notice to the affected parties,” he added.

Usually, examination reports that have been issued are uploaded to the office’s website. An applicant then has 30 days from the date that it receives the report to respond to any objection.

But certain reports—some of which were years old—were allegedly not dispatched to applicants until January this year. On March 30, the registry abandoned applications for which it received no response.

In a blog post by law firm Selvam & Selvam it is claimed that 166,771 applications were abandoned in March alone, compared to 4,192 in February.

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
India offers help after thousands of trademarks ‘wrongly’ rejected
5 April 2016   The Indian government has given some trademark applicants the chance to claim that their application was wrongly abandoned after more than 100,000 filings were allegedly thrown out by the country’s Trade Marks Registry.
Trademarks
India offers chance to reinstate abandoned trademark applications
15 April 2016   India’s Trade Marks Registry has said aggrieved applicants will have a chance to reinstate more than 160,000 trademark applications that it classified as abandoned.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

INTA pushes 2026 Dubai Annual Meeting back three years
Virgin wins $160m trademark appeal against Alaska Airlines
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown
INTA supports changing EUIPO practice on ‘converting’ trademarks
Ten tips for domain managers to overcome complex challenges