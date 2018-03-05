Subscribe
sdominick
5 March 2018Trademarks

Claws sheathed in Deadmau5 cat fight

Record producer Deadmau5 has reached a settlement with cat-themed retailer Meowingtons, bringing their cat fight over trademark ‘Meowingtons’ to an end.

The parties’ joint notice of settlement and stipulation of dismissal with prejudice were filed at the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday, March 2, and the court dismissed the matter the same day.

Canadian record producer Deadmau5, also known as Joel Zimmerman, adopted a black and white cat in 2010. Due to its persistent meowing, Deadmau5 named it “Prof Meowingtons, PhD”, or “Meowingtons” for short.

Deadmau5 filed to register ‘Prof Meowingtons’ at the US Patent and Trademark Office in 2015 in international classes 9, 16, 18, 21, 24, 25, 28, and 41, covering goods such as music accessories, printed matter, bags, and clothing.

In May 2016, the application was refused due to its similarity to the earlier registered mark ‘Meowingtons’ (number 86,338,038). That mark is owned by Emma Bassiri, CEO of cat-themed shop Meowingtons. Bassiri’s mark covers goods for cat-themed products including clothing, jewellery, and bags.

As reported by WIPR, Deadmau5 filed a trademark cancellation suit against Meowingtons.

The producer claimed that he had used the term in commerce since 2011 and that Bassiri’s ‘Meowingtons’ mark, which was registered in March 2015, shows a false association under the Lanham Act and was fraudulently obtained.

In response, Meowingtons filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Deadmau5, requesting profits and triple damages.

Deadmau5 clawed back with a counterclaim in May 2017, alleging that the rival mark was tarnishing the reputation and goodwill of Deadmau5’s ‘Meowingtons’ brand, which had been used in a music video and album, as well as on branded headphones.

The record producer’s suit also claimed that he had headlined a Meowingtons-branded tour, which played across the US and Canada.

According to the notice of settlement and the stipulation of dismissal, the parties have put their claws away.

The terms of the agreement are unknown but the notice of settlement said that an “amicable settlement of all matters” has been reached.

Chief Judge Michael Moore dismissed the matter with prejudice as requested, retaining the jurisdiction to enforce the settlement agreement.

Both parties have been approached for further information regarding the terms of the agreement.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories

Three EU court rulings from last week and why they matter

Airbus grounds trademark and patent infringement claims

Chinese government and judiciary vow to improve IP system

European businesses sign up to develop SEP licensing practices

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
Deadmau5 files TM cancellation suit over ‘Meowingtons’
3 January 2017   Canadian record producer Joel Zimmerman, known professionally as Deadmau5, has filed a trademark cancellation suit against a cat-themed store in the US.
Trademarks
Meowingtons claws back at Deadmau5 in TM suit
15 March 2017   Record producer Deadmau5, also known as Joel Zimmerman, has been named in a trademark infringement lawsuit by a cat-themed online store in the US.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown