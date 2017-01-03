Subscribe
3 January 2017Trademarks

Deadmau5 files TM cancellation suit over ‘Meowingtons’

Canadian record producer Joel Zimmerman, known professionally as Deadmau5, has filed a trademark cancellation suit against a cat-themed store in the US.

Deadmau5 filed his suit against Meowingtons at the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on December 28.

In the suit, the music producer argued that the ‘Meowingtons’ mark was confusingly similar under the Lanham Act, shows a false association under section 2(a) of the Lanham Act and that the mark was obtained fraudulently.

According to the suit, Deadmau5 adopted a black and white cat in 2010 and because of the cat’s “incessant meowing” Deadmau5 named it “Prof Meowingtons, PhD”, or “Meowingtons” for short.

The cat has become widely recognised in its own right on social media.

Deadmau5 adopted the Meowingtons name in 2010 and first used it in commerce “as early” as 2011. The producer also licensed and sold merchandise with the Meowingtons name that same year.

Deadmau5 filed a trademark for the term ‘Prof Meowingtons’ at the USPTO in 2015, covering classes 9, 16, 18 and 21.

In May last year, the USPTO refused the application because of a likelihood of confusion with the ‘Meowingtons’ mark.

In July 2014, the CEO of Meowingtons, Emma Bassiri, filed a trademark at the USPTO for the term ‘Meowingtons’ to accompany her online cat-themed business. It was published in March 2015.

Deadmau5 has asked for the ‘Meowingtons’ mark to be cancelled.

More on this story

Trademarks
Meowingtons claws back at Deadmau5 in TM suit
15 March 2017   Record producer Deadmau5, also known as Joel Zimmerman, has been named in a trademark infringement lawsuit by a cat-themed online store in the US.
Trademarks
Deadmau5 hits back in trademark cat fight
15 May 2017   Deadmau5, a Canadian record producer whose real name is Joel Zimmerman, has hit back with a counterclaim in a trademark clash over his cat.
Trademarks
Claws sheathed in Deadmau5 cat fight
5 March 2018   Record producer Deadmau5 has reached a settlement with cat-themed retailer Meowingtons, bringing their cat fight over trademark ‘Meowingtons’ to an end.


