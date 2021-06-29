Subscribe
29 June 2021TrademarksAlex Baldwin

DC Comics’ ‘Wonder Woman’ loses Unilever showdown

DC Comics has lost its bid to prevent Unilever from registering the trademark ‘Wonder Mum’, after failing to persuade the UK Intellectual Property Office (IPO) that it would infringe its ‘Wonder Woman’ mark.

