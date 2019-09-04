Subscribe
shutterstock_1398518552_rafapress
4 September 2019TrademarksSarah Morgan

DC Comics mulls ‘Joker’ and ‘Superhero Chefs’ TM oppositions

DC Comics is investigating whether to oppose three trademark applications, one of which features a superhero cartoon character and another including the word ‘Joker’.

Last week, the comic book company filed three requests with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a time extension to oppose the applied-for trademarks.

The first trademark, ‘Superhero Chefs SC’, covers restaurant services. Darnell Ferguson, the founder and owner of Louisville, Kentucky-based SuperChefs, applied for the trademark back in March this year.

Ferguson first opened his restaurant in 2012 after working as a chef for the US team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He now owns additional restaurants.

DC Comics also submitted a request to extend its time to oppose for a trademark featuring a superhero cartoon character.

Applied for by Florida-based Another Blockchain Company in November last year, the trademark covers goods in class 42, including computer software development.

The company appears to own the website www.superdapps.com, which provides a directory of decentralised applications for all blockchain platforms in multiple languages.

Finally, DC Comics also appears to be investigating whether to oppose ‘Joker’, a trademark applied-for by Hong Kong NetEase Interactive Entertainment, which appears to be a unit of Chinese internet technology company NetEase.

Next month, the origin story of Joker, a DC Comics character, will be released in cinemas. The film, “ Joker”, stars Joaquin Phoenix as the villain. The film premiered at the 76th Venice International Film Festival in August.

NetEase applied for the trademark, which covers computer games, back in March this year.

The USPTO has granted all three extensions.

Earlier in August, DC Comics opposed ‘Super Woman Super Lawyer’, a trademark applied for by personal injury lawyer Maryam Parman. According to the comic book company, her trademark is too similar to its own marks, including ‘Superwoman’ and ‘Supergirl’.

BleedingCool, a news site which focuses on games, comics, films and TV, first broke the news of DC Comics’ filings.

Did you enjoy reading this story?  Sign up to our free daily newsletters and get stories like this sent straight to your inbox.

Today's top stories:

Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 for $10m over ‘fake’ social media campaign

Obamas’ TV production company seeks TM invalidation

Huawei accuses US of cyberwar, entrapment, and harassment

Already registered?

Login to your account

To request a FREE 2-week trial subscription, please signup.
NOTE - this can take up to 48hrs to be approved.

Two Weeks Free Trial

For multi-user price options, or to check if your company has an existing subscription that we can add you to for FREE, please email Adrian Tapping at atapping@newtonmedia.co.uk


More on this story

Trademarks
DC Comics wins trademark fight over Superman ‘S’ logo
7 August 2020   DC Comics has won a trademark battle over the logo letter ‘S’ that it uses for its “Superman” branding, after the UK Intellectual Property Office found in its favour on 30 July.
Trademarks
DC Comics’ ‘Wonder Woman’ loses Unilever showdown
29 June 2021   DC Comics has lost its bid to prevent Unilever from registering the trademark ‘Wonder Mum’, after failing to persuade the UK Intellectual Property Office that it would infringe its ‘Wonder Woman’ mark.
Trademarks
DC Comics loses ‘Wonder Woman’ TM suit against Unilever
3 March 2022   DC Comics has failed to convince a UK court that Unilever’s Wonder Mum cosmetics trademark would confuse consumers into believing it was related to the superhero Wonder Woman.


Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024

Editor's picks

Standard essential patents
Germany green-lights automakers’ SEP cartel
11 June 2024
Careers
Sweden online IP service acquires UK boutique firm
5 June 2024
Copyright
‘This case has the makings of a great film’: Bird & Bird duo on defeating imposter’s Bitcoin claims
23 May 2024
Trademarks
INTA 2024: Civil rights leader receives ovation at memorable opening ceremony
20 May 2024
Trademarks
‘I'm proud of where I am today’: Hershey counsel Angela Wilson
18 May 2024
Patents
UPC’s ‘pro-transparency’ ruling welcomed—but does it go far enough?
11 April 2024

More articles

Microsoft sued by supercomputer ‘creator’ over AI architecture
Fintech firm sues Samsung over contactless payment tech
Pink Floyd sues over alleged counterfeit goods
Hair comb case shows power of single witness testimony
USPTO and UKIPO join forces over SEPs
Virgin Galactic moves $46m countersuit in Boeing ‘mothership’ dispute
Family matters: Claiming a series of trademarks in EUTM oppositions
‘It’s worth trying against the odds’: Inside McDonald’s 'Big Mac' showdown