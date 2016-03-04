Subscribe
sergey-kohl-shutterstock-com-sunglasses-
4 March 2016Trademarks

Counterfeit sunglasses seized in Thailand

Thai police have seized nearly 900,000 counterfeit glasses that imitated well-known brands including Ray-Ban and Louis Vuitton.

According to ABC News, police seized 895,897 fakes from a warehouse yesterday, March 2.

The sunglasses also imitate brands including Oakley and Christian Dior. Police also found fake labels, stickers, and stamps.

The sunglasses are thought to have been imported from China, in whole or in part. Brand name stickers were then applied in Bangkok.

Two Chinese nationals have been arrested.

