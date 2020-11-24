Subscribe
24 November 2020TrademarksMuireann Bolger

Clarivate rolls out new domain registrar service in China

US-based IP services provider Clarivate, today announced that it has established its leading corporate domain registrar, MarkMonitor, as a licenced domain name registrar in mainland China.

The registrar will now be able to offer multiple top-level domains (TLDs) including .com and .net to companies hosting website content locally in mainland China.

Jeff Roy, president, IP Group, Clarivate, said: “In today’s digital economy, you can’t have a commercial enterprise or launch a new offer without a solid domain strategy in place. Yet, domains come with security risks, including infringement, cybersquatting and cyberattacks.

“At Clarivate, we offer smart, safe, and secure solutions to manage corporate-sized domain portfolios with unparalleled service and guidance. We’re excited to extend these capabilities to mainland China as part of our overall regional investment—with a focus on better serving the local market and helping our customers and partners around the world to more effectively operate in one of the fastest-growing regions when it comes to IP.”

According to Clarivate, mainland China accounts for over a fifth of the world’s four billion internet users and is a vital market for many organisations seeking to expand their online presence. As a licenced registrar in China, MarkMonitor can help companies enter this significant online market more easily, the company said.

Last year, Clarivate announced that it would power its White Rabbit image solutions to better service Chinese trademark owners with CompuMark artificial intelligence and image recognition technology, to simplify the process of researching image trademarks.

In November 2019, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions company OpSec Security revealed that it had acquired the MarkMonitor brand protection business from Clarivate. However, the IP services company retained its MarkMonitor domain management business and the MarkMonitor brand name.

In July, Clarivate announced that it would combine with IP software and technology firm CPA Global, creating a world leader in the IP services sector.

The transaction, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year, and the combined company expects to benefit from approximately $90 million in annual cash tax savings from the transaction structure.

A new ‘Goliath’: what's next after Clarivate/CPA deal?
31 July 2020   It’s perhaps the biggest news the IP services sector has ever seen—but what will the Clarivate/CPA merger mean for competition in the industry? Rory O'Neill reports.
Patents
Clarivate Analytics announces $4.2bn merger
15 January 2019   IP services provider Clarivate Analytics is to merge with Churchill Capital Corp, a public investment company, in a deal that values the combined company at $4.2 billion.


Trade secrets
‘A total ban is short-sighted’: Inside the campaign backing US non-competes
18 June 2024

