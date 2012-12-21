Subscribe
21 December 2012Trademarks

CJEU delivers ONEL verdict on CTM regulations

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) has delivered its long awaited ruling in the Onel case on whether the use of a community trademark (CTM) in a single EU member state meets the requirements of genuine use in the community.

The case, a dispute over the trademarks OMEL and ONEL, was referred to the CJEU by the Dutch Court of Justice, which was unsure how article 15 (1) of CTM regulation concerning genuine use of trademarks in the community should be interpreted.

The court put four questions to the CJEU:

