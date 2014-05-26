Subscribe
Photo: Kotomiti Okuma / Shutterstock.com
27 May 2014Trademarks

China seizes 76m items in customs haul

Authorities in China seized more than 70 million counterfeit items last year, the government said today, May 27.

Electronic and digital storage devices, and communications equipment, were among the most commonly found items in the haul, as well tobacco and cosmetic items.

The announcement was made by China's General Administration of Customs (GAC) on the government-run website, ‘IPR in China’.

According to the GAC, it detained around 23,686 batches of goods and captured more than 90 percent of items, as they were being exported from the country.

The GAC also revealed that the market for counterfeit pharmaceuticals is strong and that more than 650,000 medicines had been detained.

China has made increased efforts in recent months to improve its reputation for the enforcement and protection of IP.

As well as announcing its figures on customs seizures, the government is also set to launch a series of clampdowns relating to online infringement.

The nationwide campaign will focus on tackling deceptive advertising online and shutting down websites that host illegal videos and music.

There are also growing rumours about the possibility of a new court being set up dedicated solely to resolving IP disputes.

The proposal is part of a plan for policy reform called ‘The Decision on Major Issues Concerning Comprehensively Deepening Reforms’, a 60-point plan that includes proposals to “encourage and strengthen” IP.

