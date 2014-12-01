Subscribe
Trademarks

China reveals 2014 counterfeit arrests

Police in China seeking to clamp down on counterfeits across the country have arrested more than 20,000 suspects since the turn of the year, it has been claimed.

The figures, taken from the first nine months of the year, revealed that there have been 16,000 IP cases investigated and more than 20,000 suspects caught, according to the government blog China IPR.

The figures were revealed at a press conference held by the Office National Leading Group on the Fight against IPR Infringement and Counterfeiting, part of China’s Ministry of Security, last week.

Chai Haitao, deputy head of the office, said that in total China registered an average of around 200,000 administrative cases punishing people for IP infringement, each year.

As part of the counterfeiting arrests, around 112,000 infringements were detected at more than 1,900 sale and production sites for fakes across the country.

In January last year, WIPR reported that nearly 60,000 people suspected of committing IP infringement totalling billions of dollars were arrested throughout 2013.

